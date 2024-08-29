Garden Planter Grey 62x30x38 cm Solid Wood Pine

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This wooden garden planter is a great choice for DIY enthusiasts to furnish or decorate their gardens, balconies or patios. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sufficient space: This planter is deep and wide enough to hold a large amount of soil, providing ample space for your plants, vegetables, herbs and flowers. Decorative function: The outdoor planter can hold your favourite plants or flowers, which is ideal for your garden as decoration. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 62 x 30 x 38 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

This wooden garden planter is a great choice for DIY enthusiasts to furnish or decorate their gardens, balconies or patios. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sufficient space: This planter is deep and wide enough to hold a large amount of soil, providing ample space for your plants, vegetables, herbs and flowers. Decorative function: The outdoor planter can hold your favourite plants or flowers, which is ideal for your garden as decoration. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 62 x 30 x 38 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.