Potting Table with Shelves 82.5x50x86.5 cm Solid Wood Pine

This wooden potting table is perfect for organising and displaying your potted plants at home, in a garden, on a patio, or on a terrace. Solid pine wood: The potting bench table is made of solid pine wood for sturdiness and stability. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: The potting workbench with storage cabinet provides sufficient space for related goods such as small gardening tools, soil, fertilisers, etc. Ventilated: This outdoor potting bench with a slat design allows water flow, making it not easy to rot and ensuring a long service life. Multiple applications: The potting station can not only bring a sense of nature to your space but can also be a perfect addition to your courtyard, garden, greenhouse, and more. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid pine wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 82.5 x 50 x 86.5 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity: 60 kg . Assembly required: Yes