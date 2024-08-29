Marketplace.
image 1 of Flower Stand 60x25x130 cm Solid Wood Fir
image 1 of Flower Stand 60x25x130 cm Solid Wood Firimage 2 of Flower Stand 60x25x130 cm Solid Wood Firimage 3 of Flower Stand 60x25x130 cm Solid Wood Firimage 4 of Flower Stand 60x25x130 cm Solid Wood Fir

Flower Stand 60x25x130 cm Solid Wood Fir

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£53.99

£53.99/each

Flower Stand 60x25x130 cm Solid Wood Fir
This wooden flower stand is a perfect choice to place and display your plants and other decorative items. Durable fir wood: This plant stand is made of fir wood, which is sturdy and durable, ensuring years of service. Ample space: This plant rack offers sufficient space for displaying your plants and other decorative items. Wide applications: Featured with wood texture, this wooden planter rack brings decorated places a touch of retro and elegant feel. What‚Äôs more, the symmetric appearance will match different decoration styles, such as living room, balcony, patio. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Material: Solid fir wood . Dimensions: 60 x 25 x 130 cm (W x D x H) . Weight capacity (per shelf): 10 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Garden Plants & Planters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here