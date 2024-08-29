Marketplace.
Potting Table with Shelves 108x50x109.5 cm Solid Wood Douglas

This wooden potting table is perfect for organising and displaying your potted plants at home, in a garden, on a patio, or on a terrace. Solid douglas wood: The potting bench table is made of solid douglas wood for sturdiness and stability. Solid douglas wood is a highly durable wood that works well for outdoors. Douglas wood is also strong enough to work with minimum care, even under the influence of the weather. Ample storage space: The potting workbench with open shelves provides sufficient space for related goods such as small gardening tools, soil, fertilisers, etc. Ventilated: This outdoor potting bench with a slat design allows water flow, making it not easy to rot and ensuring a long service life. Multiple applications: The potting station can not only bring a sense of nature to your space but can also be a perfect addition to your courtyard, garden, greenhouse, and more. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 108 x 50 x 109.5 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity: 60 kg . Assembly required: Yes

