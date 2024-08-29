Marketplace.
Plant Stand Anthracite 56.5x54.5x100 cm Galvanised Steel

Plant Stand Anthracite 56.5x54.5x100 cm Galvanised Steel
Display your favourite flowers and plants with this practical plant stand, making your current space attractive! Sturdy construction: The flower stand is made of galvanised steel. Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against corrosion and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors as well as in harsh environments. Ample space: The plant shelf has 2 tiers, providing you with ample space to display plants of different sizes and shapes. Indoor and outdoor: The metal plant stand can be used indoors and outdoors. You can place it in the entryway, living room, bathroom, kitchen, garden, patio, flower shop and cafe. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Galvanised steel . Dimensions: 56.5 x 54.5 x 85/100 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

