Mosaic Side Table Terracotta and White Ceramic

This outdoor side table has weatherproof mosaic table top and elegant curved legs. It will surely become an eye-catcher in your garden, balcony, terrace, etc. The mosaic table can also be used as a flower plant. Its iron frame contributes to the sturdiness, while the ceramic table top is also easy to clean. It is very durable for a long-term service life. Our plant table is easy to assemble. Please note this product is not suitable to be left outside in cold condition. Important information - Colour: Terracotta and white . Material: Iron tube + ceramic tile . Dimensions: 35 x 35 x 56 cm (W x D x H) . Note: It is not suitable to be left in cold condition

