3 Piece Plant Stand Set Grey Solid Wood Pine

This wooden plant stand set will be a perfect choice to display your favourite flower and plants and make a nice, decorative addition to your living room. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Stable frame: The wooden frames ensure sturdiness and stability. Display function: The flower stands serve as perfect choices to display your stunning flower and make beautiful additions to your living room, patio and garden. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 34 x 34 x 110 / 80 / 50 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 3 x Plant stand . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here