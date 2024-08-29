Plant Trolleys 6 pcs Bronze 38 cm Plastic

Effortlessly move around your potted plants with our plant trolleys! Be it moving patio plants into the house or moving plants before cleaning the floor, the plant rollers will come in handy. These plant caddies are not only durable and unbreakable, but also UV resistant and weatherproof. They are made of plastic PP (polypropylene) and exude a sophisticated look of cast iron. These nice rolling plant stands will also make a decorative addition to any living space. Thanks to the 360¬∞ rotatable castors, the plant pot trolleys can be moved around effortlessly. The plant rollers are suitable for any standard plant/flower pots. Important information - Colour: Bronze . Material: Plastic PP (polypropylene) . Dimensions: 38 x 7.5 cm (Diameter x H) . With 360¬∞ rotatable castors . Suitable for outdoor and indoor use . Max. loading capacity: 20 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery includes: . 6 x Plant trolley