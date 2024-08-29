Planter with Shelf Black 111.5x111.5x81 cm Solid Wood Pine

This wooden planter is an excellent choice for DIY enthusiasts to decorate their living rooms, balconies, and patios. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Optimal height: The raised bed, featuring an optimal ergonomic working height, allows you to stand or sit comfortably in front of the flower box, and protects your knees and back. Ample space: This flower pot has a deep flower box for planting, which provides ample planting space to grow vegetables, herbs, flowers, and plants. Practical shelf: The garden planter is designed with a shelf, allowing you to store potting soil and plant accessories within easy reach. Stable frame: The wooden frame of the garden pot ensures sturdiness and stability. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 111.5 x 111.5 x 81 cm (W x D x H)