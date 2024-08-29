Marketplace.
Planter with Shelf Black 111.5x111.5x81 cm Solid Wood Pine

Planter with Shelf Black 111.5x111.5x81 cm Solid Wood Pine
This wooden planter is an excellent choice for DIY enthusiasts to decorate their living rooms, balconies, and patios. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Optimal height: The raised bed, featuring an optimal ergonomic working height, allows you to stand or sit comfortably in front of the flower box, and protects your knees and back. Ample space: This flower pot has a deep flower box for planting, which provides ample planting space to grow vegetables, herbs, flowers, and plants. Practical shelf: The garden planter is designed with a shelf, allowing you to store potting soil and plant accessories within easy reach. Stable frame: The wooden frame of the garden pot ensures sturdiness and stability. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 111.5 x 111.5 x 81 cm (W x D x H)

