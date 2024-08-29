Plant Stand Black 85x25x109.5 cm Solid Wood Pine

Display your favourite flower and plants with this charming wooden plant stand and make your current space attractive! Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Stable frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Ample space: This plant pot stand has shelves of different heights with enough space to display your favourite potted plants or garden ornaments. Unique design: The unique design of the plant shelf displays your flowers beautifully and helps plants get more sunlight and grow better. Also, this outdoor plant stand is surely a beautiful addition to your living room, patio and garden. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 85 x 25 x 109.5 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here