Flower Stand 95x25x96 cm Solid Wood Fir

This wooden flower stand is a perfect choice to place and display your plants and other decorative items. Durable fir wood: This plant stand is made of fir wood, which is sturdy and durable, ensuring years of service. Additionally, since carefully carbonised craftsmanship, this wooden flower display stand has excellent performance on moisture-proof ability and weather resistance. Ample space: This plant rack offers sufficient space for displaying your plants and other decorative items. Wide applications: Featured with natural carbonized colour and wood texture, this wooden planter rack brings decorated places a touch of retro and elegant feel. What‚Äôs more, the symmetric appearance will match different decoration styles, such as living room, balcony, patio. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Carbonised brown . Material: Carbonised solid fir wood . Dimensions: 95 x 25 x 96 cm (W x D x H) . Weight capacity (per shelf): 10 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here