Garden Raised Bed 60x60x84 cm Solid Acacia Wood

This wooden garden raised bed would be a great choice for DIY enthusiasts to decorate their gardens, balconies or patios. Made of solid acacia wood with an oil finish, the garden bed is weather resistant and therefore very practical for outdoor use; and it definitely will add a splash of natural colour to your outdoor living space. The planter is deep and wide enough to provide ample space for your plants, vegetables, herbs and flowers. Featuring distinctive stackable design, it offers various choices for you to create different garden planter configuration. Open bottom ensures well water drainage and breathability of plants. Important information - Colour: Natural wood colour . Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 84 cm (L x W x H) . Material: Solid acacia wood with oil finishing . Distinctive stackable design . Without bottom

