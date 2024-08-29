Planter Black 40x40x40 cm Poly Rattan

This planter is a great choice for DIY enthusiasts to decorate your gardens, balconies, or patios. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is weather resistant and easy to clean. It remains beautiful on the outside for a long period of time. It's more economical than other materials while offering great quality, convenience and an aesthetic look. Sturdy frame: The powder-coated steel frame of the raised bed ensures sturdiness and stability. Ample space: The garden pot is deep and wide enough to hold a large amount of soil and provides ample space for your plants, herbs and flowers. Plastic inner bag: This flower box includes a plastic inner bag, which keeps soil in place and retains soil moisture. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Black, brown . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, solid acacia wood, plastic . Dimensions: 40 x 40 x 40 cm (L x W x H) . Inner dimensions: 38 x 38 x 38 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable for indoor and outdoor use