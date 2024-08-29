Garden Raised Bed 200x30x25 cm Solid Acacia Wood

This wooden garden raised bed is a perfect choice for DIY gardeners looking to add a flower or plant bed to their garden. The planter has an understated, rustic design and will add a splash of natural colour to your outdoor living space. The planter is made of solid and robust acacia wood, which makes it weather resistant and is suitable for outdoor use. The bottom of the planter is slatted, which keeps the soil in and allows excess water to drain. The pot is easy to assemble. Please note that wood is a natural product and can show imperfections. Important information - Colour: Natural wood colour . Material: Solid acacia wood (oiled) . Dimensions: 200 x 30 x 25 cm (L x W x H) . Featuring slatted design . Sturdy and durable construction . Weather resistant and suitable for outdoor use