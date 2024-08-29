Capi Vase Urban Smooth Elegant Low 36x47 cm Black KBL782

The Urban Smooth flower pot has proven to be a real trendsetter with its smooth and sleek look. This pot will surely add a classic touch to any indoor and outdoor space and is perfect to combine with other available shapes and sizes within the Capi Urban Smooth collection! This durable Capi flowerpot is made in Holland from recycled materials and with climate neutral production methods, for which Capi Europe was awarded the CO2 Neutral Product and Company label in 2020. All pots are suitable for both indoor as outdoor use and are 100% recyclable. Despite the robust exterior, the pots are lightweight and weather resistant. Its unique double-walled design provides additional protection against the heat in the summer as well as frost in the winter. Thus, your plants have a longer life! This insulation layer is denoted by the orange interior shown in the images. TIPS & TRICKS:Before using this design flower pot outdoors, please be sure to drill a drain hole of 25 mm into the bottom for the drainage of water. For a better water management inside the pot, fill the first 1/3 of the pot with hydro granules and your plant will grow better. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Plastic . Dimensions: 36 x 47 cm (Diameter x H) . Capacity: 43 L . Insulated and frost resistant . Extremely lightweight, shatterproof and UV resistant . For both indoor and outdoor use . Recycled materials . Made in Holland . 100% recyclable . Fracture resistant . CO2 Neutral quality mark