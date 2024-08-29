Marketplace.
Raised Bed 4 pcs Wicker with PE Lining

Raised Bed 4 pcs Wicker with PE Lining
Our wicker raised bed is a perfect choice for growing vegetables, herbs and flowers on the balcony, in the garden, on the patio, etc. The outdoor plant pot is made of wicker with a PE lining, which extrudes a rustic and traditional charm. You can easily carry these willow plant pots with the handles. Delivery includes 4 real rattan planters in different sizes. Important note: These items are handmade, making each of them unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Colour: Brown and white . Material: Wicker + PE (polyethylene) lining . Dimensions (small): 22/14 x 23 cm (Diameter x H) . Dimensions (medium): 28/19 x 30 cm (Diameter x H) . Dimensions (large): 34/22 x 33 cm (Diameter x H) . Dimensions (the largest): 40/28 x 38 cm (Diameter x H) . Delivery includes 4 planters in different sizes

