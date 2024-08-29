Raised Bed 4 pcs Wicker with PE Lining

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Our wicker raised bed is a perfect choice for growing vegetables, herbs and flowers on the balcony, in the garden, on the patio, etc. The outdoor plant pot is made of wicker with a PE lining, which extrudes a rustic and traditional charm. You can easily carry these willow plant pots with the handles. Delivery includes 4 real rattan planters in different sizes. Important note: These items are handmade, making each of them unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Colour: Brown and white . Material: Wicker + PE (polyethylene) lining . Dimensions (small): 22/14 x 23 cm (Diameter x H) . Dimensions (medium): 28/19 x 30 cm (Diameter x H) . Dimensions (large): 34/22 x 33 cm (Diameter x H) . Dimensions (the largest): 40/28 x 38 cm (Diameter x H) . Delivery includes 4 planters in different sizes

Our wicker raised bed is a perfect choice for growing vegetables, herbs and flowers on the balcony, in the garden, on the patio, etc. The outdoor plant pot is made of wicker with a PE lining, which extrudes a rustic and traditional charm. You can easily carry these willow plant pots with the handles. Delivery includes 4 real rattan planters in different sizes. Important note: These items are handmade, making each of them unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Colour: Brown and white . Material: Wicker + PE (polyethylene) lining . Dimensions (small): 22/14 x 23 cm (Diameter x H) . Dimensions (medium): 28/19 x 30 cm (Diameter x H) . Dimensions (large): 34/22 x 33 cm (Diameter x H) . Dimensions (the largest): 40/28 x 38 cm (Diameter x H) . Delivery includes 4 planters in different sizes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.