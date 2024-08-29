Retractable Side Awning Red 160x600 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Our garden side awning, featuring a large screen, presents an effective way to deal with a constant wind and low-lying sun, while providing privacy. The simple yet stylish design makes it an ideal complement for your garden, patio, balcony, etc. The privacy screen has an automatic roll-back function and the width is adjustable to up to 600 cm. The outdoor screen is made of UV-proof, tear-resistant and water-resistant polyester fabric with a PU coating. Delivery also includes mounting accessories and 2 posts. Important information - Colour: Red . Material: Fabric with PU coating + steel frame + aluminum roller . Size: 160 x (0-600) cm (H x W) . Retractable, double-sided screen . Retracts automatically . Including mounting accessories and 2 posts . Fabric: Polyester: 100%

Our garden side awning, featuring a large screen, presents an effective way to deal with a constant wind and low-lying sun, while providing privacy. The simple yet stylish design makes it an ideal complement for your garden, patio, balcony, etc. The privacy screen has an automatic roll-back function and the width is adjustable to up to 600 cm. The outdoor screen is made of UV-proof, tear-resistant and water-resistant polyester fabric with a PU coating. Delivery also includes mounting accessories and 2 posts. Important information - Colour: Red . Material: Fabric with PU coating + steel frame + aluminum roller . Size: 160 x (0-600) cm (H x W) . Retractable, double-sided screen . Retracts automatically . Including mounting accessories and 2 posts . Fabric: Polyester: 100%

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.