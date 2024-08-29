Marketplace.
image 1 of Balcony Screen with Dark Green Leaves 600x75 cm
image 1 of Balcony Screen with Dark Green Leaves 600x75 cmimage 2 of Balcony Screen with Dark Green Leaves 600x75 cmimage 3 of Balcony Screen with Dark Green Leaves 600x75 cmimage 4 of Balcony Screen with Dark Green Leaves 600x75 cm

Balcony Screen with Dark Green Leaves 600x75 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£54.99

£54.99/each

Balcony Screen with Dark Green Leaves 600x75 cm
This screen with leaves creates pleasant privacy and a cosy ambience on your balcony, terrace or garden. This fence, featuring green leaves, is a decorative and a perfect functional addition to your outdoor space. The privacy screen, made of polyethylene and fabric, is durable and needs little maintenance. The screen can block strong sunlight, protect your privacy and at the same time allow the air to circulate. Important information - Colour: Dark green . Material: polyethylene, fabric . Size: 600 x 75 cm (W x H) . Assembly required: No

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here