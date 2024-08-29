Double Parasol with Steel Pole Taupe 600x300 cm

This trendy double parasol is an excellent choice for creating some shade and protecting you from the sun‚Äôs harmful UV rays. This parasol is made of polyester which provides you with optimum protection against the sunburn. The sturdy steel pole, along with rigid steel ribs, keeps the umbrella stable. It features a steel cross base to add stability. Design of two side-by-side tops makes it practical, elegant and unique, which not only provides more shady space, but also makes it an eye-catcher in any outdoor space. Besides, it can also be easily opened and closed. Important information - Cover colour: Taupe . Material: Fabric (100% polyester), powder-coated steel . Overall dimensions: 600 x 290 x 260 cm (L x W x H) . Size of each umbrella : 290 x 290 cm (L x W) . Pole diameter: 48 mm . With the air vent . 4 steel ribs for each umbrella . Features double tops . Assembly required: Yes