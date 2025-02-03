Marketplace.
image 1 of HI Fishing Umbrella Green UV30 200 cm

HI Fishing Umbrella Green UV30 200 cm

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HI Fishing Umbrella Green UV30 200 cm
This elegant fishing umbrella from HI is perfect for creating some shade and protection from the sun's harmful UV rays when fishing. The umbrella cover is made of UV protective and waterproof nylon to provide you with optimum protection against the sun and is easy to clean. The strong steel frame, along with the 8 durable steel ribs, makes the parasol very stable and durable. The outdoor umbrella is easy to carry around in the included storage bag. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Nylon, steel . Dimensions: 200 cm Dia. . 2pcs anodized steel tube: 2.2 x 135 cm (Dia. x L) . Including 8 steel ribs (3.6 mm Dia.) . UV30 . Waterproof . Delivery contains 1 x carry bag
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Luggage & Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here