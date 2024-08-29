Balcony Screen Blue and White 75x500 cm HDPE

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

With this HDPE balcony screen, you can enjoy privacy while relaxing or sunbathing on your balcony. This balcony shade, made from HDPE (high-density polyethene), is mould and UV proof. The special "open" fabric structure allows wind to go through, so you can always enjoy a fresh breeze on the balcony. The shield can be easily attached to the balcony with its aluminium eyelets and the included rope. Important information - Colour: Blue and white . Material: 100% HDPE (high-density polyethylene) . Size: 75 x 500 cm (L x W) . Fabric density: 160 g/m¬≤ . Wind and water permeable . Mould and UV proof, breathable HDPE . Aluminium eyelets . 24 m PE rope included . Assembly required: No

