Kitchen Wall Cabinet with Sliding Doors 90x40x50 cm Stainless Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Our kitchen wall cabinet is truly an essential piece of equipment in any commercial food service establishment such as restaurants, hotels, canteens, etc. Made of stainless steel, the kitchen cabinet is exceedingly durable, stable, and easy to clean, making it perfect for where high standard of hygiene is required. Thanks to the spacious storage space, the wall cupboard will keep your kitchen more organised and clean. Additionally, the sliding door design makes sure convenient access to all items inside. The wall-mounted storage cabinet is easy to assemble. Important information - Material: Stainless steel . Total dimensions: 90 x 40 x 50 cm (Lx W x H) . With 2 sliding doors . With storage space . Hygienic design, anti-corrosive and easy to clean

Our kitchen wall cabinet is truly an essential piece of equipment in any commercial food service establishment such as restaurants, hotels, canteens, etc. Made of stainless steel, the kitchen cabinet is exceedingly durable, stable, and easy to clean, making it perfect for where high standard of hygiene is required. Thanks to the spacious storage space, the wall cupboard will keep your kitchen more organised and clean. Additionally, the sliding door design makes sure convenient access to all items inside. The wall-mounted storage cabinet is easy to assemble. Important information - Material: Stainless steel . Total dimensions: 90 x 40 x 50 cm (Lx W x H) . With 2 sliding doors . With storage space . Hygienic design, anti-corrosive and easy to clean

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.