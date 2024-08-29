Marketplace.
image 1 of Kitchen Wall Cabinet with Sliding Doors 90x40x50 cm Stainless Steel
image 1 of Kitchen Wall Cabinet with Sliding Doors 90x40x50 cm Stainless Steelimage 2 of Kitchen Wall Cabinet with Sliding Doors 90x40x50 cm Stainless Steelimage 3 of Kitchen Wall Cabinet with Sliding Doors 90x40x50 cm Stainless Steelimage 4 of Kitchen Wall Cabinet with Sliding Doors 90x40x50 cm Stainless Steelimage 5 of Kitchen Wall Cabinet with Sliding Doors 90x40x50 cm Stainless Steel

Kitchen Wall Cabinet with Sliding Doors 90x40x50 cm Stainless Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£249.99

£249.99/each

Kitchen Wall Cabinet with Sliding Doors 90x40x50 cm Stainless Steel
Our kitchen wall cabinet is truly an essential piece of equipment in any commercial food service establishment such as restaurants, hotels, canteens, etc. Made of stainless steel, the kitchen cabinet is exceedingly durable, stable, and easy to clean, making it perfect for where high standard of hygiene is required. Thanks to the spacious storage space, the wall cupboard will keep your kitchen more organised and clean. Additionally, the sliding door design makes sure convenient access to all items inside. The wall-mounted storage cabinet is easy to assemble. Important information - Material: Stainless steel . Total dimensions: 90 x 40 x 50 cm (Lx W x H) . With 2 sliding doors . With storage space . Hygienic design, anti-corrosive and easy to clean

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here