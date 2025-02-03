Storage Glass Jars with Bamboo Lid 4 pcs 1200 ml

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep your kitchen counter clean and well-organised with this storage glass jar set. These bottles are made of transparent glass and exude a simple yet clean look, with clear visibility of the jar contents. So, it allows you to check and identify them easily. The bamboo lid closes tightly, keeping food fresh longer and protecting against air moisture or bugs. Important information - Colour: Transparent . Material: Glass, bamboo . Dimensions: 10 x 20.5 cm (Diameter x H) . Capacity: 1200 ml . Assembly required: No . Delivery contains: . 4 x Jar

Keep your kitchen counter clean and well-organised with this storage glass jar set. These bottles are made of transparent glass and exude a simple yet clean look, with clear visibility of the jar contents. So, it allows you to check and identify them easily. The bamboo lid closes tightly, keeping food fresh longer and protecting against air moisture or bugs. Important information - Colour: Transparent . Material: Glass, bamboo . Dimensions: 10 x 20.5 cm (Diameter x H) . Capacity: 1200 ml . Assembly required: No . Delivery contains: . 4 x Jar

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.