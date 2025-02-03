Marketplace.
image 1 of Storage Jars 6 pcs 500 ml Glass

Storage Jars 6 pcs 500 ml Glass

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Storage Jars 6 pcs 500 ml Glass
This storage jar set can be used as a decorative ornament for wedding parties or home table decor. Made of transparent glass, these sweet jars exude a simple and clean look, perfect to entertain friends and family. The wide mouth ensures you put or take out preserves easily and quickly. Additionally, the included lid offers a good sealing, ensuring your preserves stay fresh for longer. Important information - Colour: Transparent . Material: Glass . Dimensions: 9 x 14 cm (Diameter x H) . Capacity: 500 ml . Assembly required: No . Delivery contains: . 6 x Jar
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here