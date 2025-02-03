HI Bamboo Kitchen Shelf 55x20x20 cm

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The classy bamboo kitchen shelf by HI features a convenient storage holder for loose parts such as spatulas and a holder for a kitchen paper roll. The design fits into any kitchen. This way you have all the cooking utensil at your fingertips. It is easy to place on a counter or table. The kitchen utensil holder is made of stainless steel, while the top of the shelf is made of bamboo. Important information - Colour: Natural and silver . Material: Bamboo, 201 stainless steel and 401 stainless steel . Overall dimensions: 55 x 20 x 20 cm (W x D x H) . Tube diameter: 19 mm . Bamboo thickness: 1,6 mm . Holder thickness: 0,44 mm . Paper holder diameter: 19 mm . Paper holder length: 30,5 cm . Paper holder thickness: 0,6 mm

The classy bamboo kitchen shelf by HI features a convenient storage holder for loose parts such as spatulas and a holder for a kitchen paper roll. The design fits into any kitchen. This way you have all the cooking utensil at your fingertips. It is easy to place on a counter or table. The kitchen utensil holder is made of stainless steel, while the top of the shelf is made of bamboo. Important information - Colour: Natural and silver . Material: Bamboo, 201 stainless steel and 401 stainless steel . Overall dimensions: 55 x 20 x 20 cm (W x D x H) . Tube diameter: 19 mm . Bamboo thickness: 1,6 mm . Holder thickness: 0,44 mm . Paper holder diameter: 19 mm . Paper holder length: 30,5 cm . Paper holder thickness: 0,6 mm

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.