Metaltex 3-tier Sliding Spice Rack X-Tend 2 pcs

This innovative X-Tend 3-tier sliding spice rack from Metaltex stores and organises jars, cans, spices, and bottles while enhancing the visibility in your kitchen cupboard. The set of two smart space-saver spice organisers is compactly designed. The spice racks slide into each other to enlarge the storage space. This spice rack organiser has a silver metal frame. The frame has a Polytherm coating that is anti-static, rust and scratch resistant and also easy to clean. Note: Spices and spice jars are not included. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Coated metal . Strong Polytherm coating . Dimensions: 28/55 x 23 x 13 cm (L x W x H) . 2-piece 3-tier kitchen can/jar rack set . The adjustable racks slide into each other (to enlarge the storing space) . Rust-proof . Easy to clean

