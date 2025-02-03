Cool Box with Handle Black and Grey 35 L PP & PE

With this portable cool box, you can always get fresh foods and cold drinks on any outdoor activities, short or long journeys. Large capacity: The cooler box has a fridge and a freezer zone, which provides ample storage space for storing your drinks, fruits, vegetable, ice cream, and meat. The removable basket is also practical for adjusting inner space and organising your various food. Efficient cooling: The electric cool box is built with a strong compressor that can cool down quickly. The heat insulation brings a long-time cooling, preserving the food's freshness and delicate flavour. Double mode: Depending on your needs, the car fridge has 2 different modes that can be adjusted: Max and ECO. The cooling system stops operation when reaching the set temperature and starts operation again when the temperature in the box has increased by some degrees. Car battery protection: With the temperature storage function and the battery protection system, the ice box cooler can prevent the battery of the vehicle from running out. Anti-vibration function: The anti-vibration design and reliable sealing make the compressor fridge well-protected. It can also work normally on bumpy roads without leaking. Portable design: The car cooler box can be easily moved everywhere thanks to the side handle. It is the ideal equipment for festivals, hikes, picnics, and camping. Important information - Colour: Black and grey . Material: Polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE) . Overall dimensions: 69 x 34 x 37.5 cm (W x D x H) . Inner dimensions (big): 34 x 26.5 x 23 cm (W x D x H) . Inner dimensions (small): 16 x 26.5 x 12.5 cm (W x D x H) . Capacity: 35 L . Power: DC 12/24 V or AC 100-240 V . Feature LED display touch control panel . With built-in LED light . With cup holders

