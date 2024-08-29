Glass Jam Jars with White and Red Lid 96 pcs 230 ml

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Our glass jam jars have a capacity of up to 230 ml. They present an ideal solution for storing chutney, jams, pickles, sauces, preserves, etc. Made of transparent glass, these jam jars exude a simple and clean look, allowing you to easily monitor and identify. The wide mouth ensures you put or take out preserves easily and quickly. Additionally, equipped with a red and white lid, the glass containers feature a good sealing, ensuring your preserves stay fresh for longer. Delivery includes 96 glass jam jars. Important information - Lid colour: White and red . Material: Glass . Dimensions: 6.5 x 9 cm (Diameter x H) . Capacity: 230 ml . With lid . Delivery includes 96 glass jam jars

Our glass jam jars have a capacity of up to 230 ml. They present an ideal solution for storing chutney, jams, pickles, sauces, preserves, etc. Made of transparent glass, these jam jars exude a simple and clean look, allowing you to easily monitor and identify. The wide mouth ensures you put or take out preserves easily and quickly. Additionally, equipped with a red and white lid, the glass containers feature a good sealing, ensuring your preserves stay fresh for longer. Delivery includes 96 glass jam jars. Important information - Lid colour: White and red . Material: Glass . Dimensions: 6.5 x 9 cm (Diameter x H) . Capacity: 230 ml . With lid . Delivery includes 96 glass jam jars

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.