Metaltex Rotating Kitchen Storage Giro2 28 cm

With this Giro2 rotating kitchen storage from Metaltex, you can neatly organise your herbs and spices practically and neatly while saving plenty of room in your kitchen cupboard. Simply spin this tray and take easily whatever ingredients you need! It comes with three stackable columns to transform it into a 2-tier rotating spice organiser. It is suitable for cabinets in the kitchen and the pantry, and you can also place it in the bathroom for more storage space. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Plastic . Size: 28 x 21 cm (Diam. x H) . 3 stackable columns to transform it into a 2-tier spinning tray . Suitable for cabinets in the kitchen, pantry and bathroom