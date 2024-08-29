Marketplace.
image 1 of Metaltex Rotating Kitchen Storage Giro2 28 cm
image 1 of Metaltex Rotating Kitchen Storage Giro2 28 cmimage 2 of Metaltex Rotating Kitchen Storage Giro2 28 cmimage 3 of Metaltex Rotating Kitchen Storage Giro2 28 cmimage 4 of Metaltex Rotating Kitchen Storage Giro2 28 cmimage 5 of Metaltex Rotating Kitchen Storage Giro2 28 cm

Metaltex Rotating Kitchen Storage Giro2 28 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

Metaltex Rotating Kitchen Storage Giro2 28 cm
With this Giro2 rotating kitchen storage from Metaltex, you can neatly organise your herbs and spices practically and neatly while saving plenty of room in your kitchen cupboard. Simply spin this tray and take easily whatever ingredients you need! It comes with three stackable columns to transform it into a 2-tier rotating spice organiser. It is suitable for cabinets in the kitchen and the pantry, and you can also place it in the bathroom for more storage space. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Plastic . Size: 28 x 21 cm (Diam. x H) . 3 stackable columns to transform it into a 2-tier spinning tray . Suitable for cabinets in the kitchen, pantry and bathroom

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here