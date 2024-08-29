Baker's Rack Grey Sonoma 90x40x132 cm Engineered Wood and Metal

Free up your counter space with this baker's rack that boasts tons of storage. Durable and sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. The metal frame of the kitchen storage ensures sturdiness and stability. Ample storage space: Featuring 1 top shelf for spice jars, and large lower shelves for kitchen appliances, the kitchen storage rack offers ample storage space to make your kitchen more organised. Adjustable feet: The kitchen storage stand is equipped with 4 adjustable feet that can protect your floor from scratches and keep it stable on the uneven floor. Warning:To prevent it being tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 132 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here