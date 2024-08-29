Marketplace.
image 1 of Baker's Rack Brown Oak 90x40x132 cm Engineered Wood and Metal
image 1 of Baker's Rack Brown Oak 90x40x132 cm Engineered Wood and Metalimage 2 of Baker's Rack Brown Oak 90x40x132 cm Engineered Wood and Metalimage 3 of Baker's Rack Brown Oak 90x40x132 cm Engineered Wood and Metalimage 4 of Baker's Rack Brown Oak 90x40x132 cm Engineered Wood and Metalimage 5 of Baker's Rack Brown Oak 90x40x132 cm Engineered Wood and Metal

Baker's Rack Brown Oak 90x40x132 cm Engineered Wood and Metal

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£98.99

£98.99/each

Baker's Rack Brown Oak 90x40x132 cm Engineered Wood and Metal
Free up your counter space with this baker's rack that boasts tons of storage. Durable and sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. The metal frame of the kitchen storage ensures sturdiness and stability. Ample storage space: Featuring 1 top shelf for spice jars, and large lower shelves for kitchen appliances, the kitchen storage rack offers ample storage space to make your kitchen more organised. Adjustable feet: The kitchen storage stand is equipped with 4 adjustable feet that can protect your floor from scratches and keep it stable on the uneven floor. Warning:To prevent it being tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 132 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here