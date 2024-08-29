Marketplace.
3-Tier Pull-out Kitchen Wire Basket Silver 47x25x56 cm

£88.99

£88.99/each

Our pull-out wire basket is easy to install into your kitchen cupboard with the included mounting accessories. Equipped with 3 shelves, this wire basket presents a simple yet practical solution to optimise the storage space of your kitchen cupboard. Made of silver electroplated wire, this kitchen storage basket exudes a clean and modern look and is exceedingly durable. Additionally, the included sliding runners allow you to pull out or push in the wire basket smoothly and quietly. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Electroplated wire . Overall dimensions: 47 x 25 x 56 cm (L x W x H) . Basket dimensions (outer): 47 x 20 x 7 cm (L x W x H) . Basket dimensions (inner): 46 x 19 x 7 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable for cabinet with minimum dimensions: 27 x 51 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . With 3 tiers . With sliding runners . Including mounting accessories . Warning: Maximum capacity (per basket): 5 kg (placed evenly)

