3-Tier Pull-out Kitchen Wire Basket Silver 47x25x56 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Our pull-out wire basket is easy to install into your kitchen cupboard with the included mounting accessories. Equipped with 3 shelves, this wire basket presents a simple yet practical solution to optimise the storage space of your kitchen cupboard. Made of silver electroplated wire, this kitchen storage basket exudes a clean and modern look and is exceedingly durable. Additionally, the included sliding runners allow you to pull out or push in the wire basket smoothly and quietly. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Electroplated wire . Overall dimensions: 47 x 25 x 56 cm (L x W x H) . Basket dimensions (outer): 47 x 20 x 7 cm (L x W x H) . Basket dimensions (inner): 46 x 19 x 7 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable for cabinet with minimum dimensions: 27 x 51 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . With 3 tiers . With sliding runners . Including mounting accessories . Warning: Maximum capacity (per basket): 5 kg (placed evenly)

Our pull-out wire basket is easy to install into your kitchen cupboard with the included mounting accessories. Equipped with 3 shelves, this wire basket presents a simple yet practical solution to optimise the storage space of your kitchen cupboard. Made of silver electroplated wire, this kitchen storage basket exudes a clean and modern look and is exceedingly durable. Additionally, the included sliding runners allow you to pull out or push in the wire basket smoothly and quietly. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Electroplated wire . Overall dimensions: 47 x 25 x 56 cm (L x W x H) . Basket dimensions (outer): 47 x 20 x 7 cm (L x W x H) . Basket dimensions (inner): 46 x 19 x 7 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable for cabinet with minimum dimensions: 27 x 51 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . With 3 tiers . With sliding runners . Including mounting accessories . Warning: Maximum capacity (per basket): 5 kg (placed evenly)

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.