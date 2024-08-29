Baker's Rack 6-Tier Smoked Oak 90x40x180 cm Engineered Wood

Free up your counter space with this baker's rack that boasts tons of storage. Durable and sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. The metal frame of the sideboard ensures sturdiness and stability. Ample storage space: Featuring 3 upper shelves for bottles, and 3 large lower shelves for kitchen appliances, the kitchen storage rack offers ample storage space to make your kitchen more organised. Adjustable feet: The adjustable feet prevent the rack from wobbling on slightly uneven floors and protect your floor from unwanted scratches. Wide application: This kitchen storage shelf is high on utility. It can not only serve as a kitchen island, but also as an elegant bookcase, bathroom cabinet, and wine rack for the living room, and can harmonize with any other rustic furniture in any room. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 180 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here