Photo Frames Collage 3 pcs for Wall or Table Dark Red 59.4x84 cm

Display the most cherished moments on your photos with these trendy photo frames. Your memories are displayed in style and become the centre of attraction. The picture frames have classic straight lines and give a vibrant and modern touch to the plain walls of your living space. MDF board at the back with PS material on the front is for protection. You can replace your pictures easily with the lock on the back. Make your own gallery wall decor for your family, friends or landscape photos with these poster frames, which can be horizontally or vertically displayed on the wall or table in your living room, bedroom, office and dorm. Important information - Colour: Dark red . Material: MDF, PS (polystyrene) . Size: 59.4 x 84 cm (W x H) . Backboard thickness: 2 mm . Can be opened easily to add a picture on any time . Hang it on the wall or place it on the table with easel and hanger . Delivery contains: . 3 x Photo frame