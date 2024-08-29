Marketplace.
image 1 of Collage Photo Frame for 4x(10x15 cm) Picture White MDF
image 1 of Collage Photo Frame for 4x(10x15 cm) Picture White MDFimage 2 of Collage Photo Frame for 4x(10x15 cm) Picture White MDFimage 3 of Collage Photo Frame for 4x(10x15 cm) Picture White MDFimage 4 of Collage Photo Frame for 4x(10x15 cm) Picture White MDFimage 5 of Collage Photo Frame for 4x(10x15 cm) Picture White MDF

Collage Photo Frame for 4x(10x15 cm) Picture White MDF

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.99

£18.99/each

Collage Photo Frame for 4x(10x15 cm) Picture White MDF
Display the most cherished moments on your photos with this collage photo frame. Your memories are displayed in style and become the centre of attraction. The picture frame has classic straight lines and gives a vibrant and modern touch to the plain walls of your living space. MDF board at the back with hard PS material on the front is for protection. You can replace your pictures easily with the lock on the back. Make your own gallery wall decor for your family, friends or landscape photos with the poster frame, which can be easily displayed on the wall or table in your living room, bedroom, office and dorm. Important information - Colour: White . Material: MDF, PS (polystyrene) . Suitable for 4 pcs pictures of 10x15 cm . Backboard thickness: 2 mm . Each frame attached with each other . Can be opened easily to add a picture on any time . Hang it on the wall or place it on the table with easel and hanger

View all Photo Frames

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here