Collage Photo Frame for 4x(10x15 cm) Picture Dark Brown MDF

Display the most cherished moments on your photos with this collage photo frame. Your memories are displayed in style and become the centre of attraction. The picture frame has classic straight lines and gives a vibrant and modern touch to the plain walls of your living space. MDF board at the back with hard PS material on the front is for protection. You can replace your pictures easily with the lock on the back. Make your own gallery wall decor for your family, friends or landscape photos with the poster frame, which can be easily displayed on the wall or table in your living room, bedroom, office and dorm. Important information - Colour: Dark brown . Material: MDF, PS (polystyrene) . Suitable for 4 pcs pictures of 10x15 cm . Backboard thickness: 2 mm . Each frame attached with each other . Can be opened easily to add a picture on any time . Hang it on the wall or place it on the table with easel and hanger