Trifold Photo Frame Collage Light Brown 28x18 cm+2x

Display the most cherished moments on your photos with this trendy trifold photo frame. Your memories are displayed in style and become the centre of attraction. The hinged picture frame has classic straight lines and give a vibrant and modern touch to your living space. MDF board at the back with hard PS material on the front is for protection. You can replace your pictures easily with the lock on the back. This photo frame comes with foldable design and can stand on the table without a stand. Important information - Colour: Light brown . Material: MDF, PS (polystyrene) . Large frame size: 28 x 18 cm (W x H) . Small frame size: 13 x 18 cm (W x H) . Backboard thickness: 2 mm . Suitable picture size of large frame: 15 x 20 cm (W x H) . Foldable design . Features hinges between each frame . Can be placed on the table without a stand . Can be opened easily to add a picture on any time