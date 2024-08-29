Good Morning Kids Duvet Cover Knight 135x200 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This Knight kid's duvet cover is part of the Good Morning kid's collection, offering you a selection of duvet covers according to the latest trends with a wide variety of colours and patterns designed for children. These 100% cotton duvet covers are durable, strong and easy to maintain. Additionally, the 100% cotton duvet sheets have a soft feeling, are skin-friendly and very breathable, so your child can sleep relaxed during the night. The bedding set has a dynamic knight and dragon print on the front and a matching print on the back. Furthermore, the kid's duvet cover has a convenient zip. Important information - Colour: Multicolour . Material: 100% cotton . German size . Duvet cover: 135 x 200 cm (W x L) . 1 x pillowcase: 80 x 80 cm (W x L) . Model: 30245-G KNIGHT . Breathable . Moisture wicking . Skin friendly . Durable material . With a zip . With print on the front and a small print on the backside . Washable at 40Â¬âˆ«C

This Knight kid's duvet cover is part of the Good Morning kid's collection, offering you a selection of duvet covers according to the latest trends with a wide variety of colours and patterns designed for children. These 100% cotton duvet covers are durable, strong and easy to maintain. Additionally, the 100% cotton duvet sheets have a soft feeling, are skin-friendly and very breathable, so your child can sleep relaxed during the night. The bedding set has a dynamic knight and dragon print on the front and a matching print on the back. Furthermore, the kid's duvet cover has a convenient zip. Important information - Colour: Multicolour . Material: 100% cotton . German size . Duvet cover: 135 x 200 cm (W x L) . 1 x pillowcase: 80 x 80 cm (W x L) . Model: 30245-G KNIGHT . Breathable . Moisture wicking . Skin friendly . Durable material . With a zip . With print on the front and a small print on the backside . Washable at 40Â¬âˆ«C

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.