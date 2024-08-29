Weighted Blanket with Cover Grey 200x230 cm 9 kg Fabric

Problems sleeping at night? This weighted blanket with cover is the perfect sleeping help. This blanket gives a soft and comfortable pressure that helps your body and mind to find the rest it needs. Comfortable fabric: The cotton fabric features a clean look, is soft to the touch, breathable and durable. Hypoallergenic filling: The blanket is filled with a combination of polyester fibres and hypoallergenic odourless glass beads. Even weight distribution: The heavy blanket is designed to simulate 10% of your body weight. Its compact quilted pockets distribute the weight evenly across your entire body. Removable cover: One side of the cover is made of short floss fabric and the other side is made of brushed fabric. You can remove it to keep cool in the summer, and use the cover for added warmth during the winter. Practical internal loops: The calming blanket with internal loops can be secured to its cover. Important information - Colour: Grey . Blanket outer material: Fabric (100% cotton) . Filling material: Polyester, hypoallergenic odourless glass beads . Size: 200 x 230 cm (W x L) . Quilt size: 10 x 10 cm (L x W) . Weight: 9 kg . Delivery contains: . 1 x Weighted blanket . 1 x Cover