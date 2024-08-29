Weighted Blanket Light Cream 220x235 cm King 15 kg Fabric

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Problems sleeping at night? This weighted blanket gives a soft and comfortable pressure that helps your body and mind to find the rest it needs. Comfortable fabric: The cotton fabric features a clean look, is soft to the touch, breathable and durable. Soft filling: The blanket is filled with a combination of polyester fibers and odorless glass beads. Even weight distribution: The heavy blanket is designed to simulate 10% of your body weight. Its compact quilted pockets distribute the weight evenly across your entire body. Practical internal loops: The calming blanket with internal loops can be secured to any duvet cover of the same size. Important information - Colour: Light cream . Blanket outer material: Fabric (100% cotton) . Filling material: Polyester, hypoallergenic non-toxic odorless glass beads . Size: 220 x 235 cm (W x L) . Quilt size: 10 x 10 cm (L x W) . Weight: 15 kg

Problems sleeping at night? This weighted blanket gives a soft and comfortable pressure that helps your body and mind to find the rest it needs. Comfortable fabric: The cotton fabric features a clean look, is soft to the touch, breathable and durable. Soft filling: The blanket is filled with a combination of polyester fibers and odorless glass beads. Even weight distribution: The heavy blanket is designed to simulate 10% of your body weight. Its compact quilted pockets distribute the weight evenly across your entire body. Practical internal loops: The calming blanket with internal loops can be secured to any duvet cover of the same size. Important information - Colour: Light cream . Blanket outer material: Fabric (100% cotton) . Filling material: Polyester, hypoallergenic non-toxic odorless glass beads . Size: 220 x 235 cm (W x L) . Quilt size: 10 x 10 cm (L x W) . Weight: 15 kg

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.