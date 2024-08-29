Duvet Cover Set Black 220x240 cm Cotton

This duvet cover set is soft and comfortable, adding a nice touch to your bedroom. Comfortable material: This bedding set is make of 100% cotton, an easy-to-maintain material that is soft and comfortable. Elegant look: This duvet sheet feels and also looks great, with added texture to give your bedroom extra style and elegance. Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX: The set is made in the OEKO-TEX standard 100 factory, an independent certification system that ensures quality. Easy to clean: The duvet cover and pillowcase set is easy to clean with the washing machine. Lasting durability: This quilt cover features long durability to last for years with better fade and stain resistance. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: 100% Cotton . Duvet cover size: 220 x 240 cm (W x L) . Pillowcase size: 65 x 65 cm (W x L) . Hidden button closure . Wrinkle-resistant . Light-weight with exceptional softness . Timeless good looks . Perfectly blends surrounding decor . Easy to care . Machine washes warm, no bleach, tumble dry low . Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX . Delivery contains: . 1 x Duvet cover . 2 x Pillowcase