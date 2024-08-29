Marketplace.
image 1 of LED Cantilever Umbrella Sand White 400x300 cm
image 1 of LED Cantilever Umbrella Sand White 400x300 cmimage 2 of LED Cantilever Umbrella Sand White 400x300 cmimage 3 of LED Cantilever Umbrella Sand White 400x300 cmimage 4 of LED Cantilever Umbrella Sand White 400x300 cmimage 5 of LED Cantilever Umbrella Sand White 400x300 cm

LED Cantilever Umbrella Sand White 400x300 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£335.99

£335.99/each

LED Cantilever Umbrella Sand White 400x300 cm
This elegant LED cantilever umbrella, featuring a stylish and practical design, makes a stunning addition to your garden whilst providing excellent UV protection. Durable material: Polyester is a synthetic material known for its UV resistance and its tensile strength. Polyester with a PA coating is water-resistant, which makes it the perfect choice for humid or rainy conditions, and is also easy to clean. Sturdy structure: The strong powder-coated aluminium pole, along with 15 durable ribs, makes this sun parasol very stable and durable. The outdoor umbrella also features a sturdy cross base to add stability. Tilting and 360-degree rotating design: Adjust the position of your canopy with the tilt mechanism to keep the outdoor area cool and comfortable throughout the day. You can also rotate the umbrella 360¬∞ horizontally by simply stepping on the pedal and twisting the pole. Solar-powered LED lights: The cantilever parasol features 24 solar-powered LED lights, which can brighten your outdoor space, creating a cosy and romantic ambience when the sun goes down. Crank system: The crank mechanism allows the garden umbrella to open and close effortlessly. Note:This product is not 100% waterproof, and we recommend treating it with a waterproof spray for a better waterproof function. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Cover colour: Sand white . Material: Fabric (100% polyester) with a PA coating, powder-coated aluminium . Overall dimensions: 400 x 300 x 268 cm (L x W x H) . Cross base size: 100 x 100 cm (L x W) . Pole size: 7.5 x 5 cm (L x W) . LED solar panel rated voltage: 3.7 V . LED solar panel rated current: 800 mA . Wire length: 164 cm . With air vent . Delivery contains: . 1 x Cantilever umbrella . 1 x LED solar panel . 24 x LED bulb

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here