LED Cantilever Umbrella Sand White 400x300 cm

This elegant LED cantilever umbrella, featuring a stylish and practical design, makes a stunning addition to your garden whilst providing excellent UV protection. Durable material: Polyester is a synthetic material known for its UV resistance and its tensile strength. Polyester with a PA coating is water-resistant, which makes it the perfect choice for humid or rainy conditions, and is also easy to clean. Sturdy structure: The strong powder-coated aluminium pole, along with 15 durable ribs, makes this sun parasol very stable and durable. The outdoor umbrella also features a sturdy cross base to add stability. Tilting and 360-degree rotating design: Adjust the position of your canopy with the tilt mechanism to keep the outdoor area cool and comfortable throughout the day. You can also rotate the umbrella 360¬∞ horizontally by simply stepping on the pedal and twisting the pole. Solar-powered LED lights: The cantilever parasol features 24 solar-powered LED lights, which can brighten your outdoor space, creating a cosy and romantic ambience when the sun goes down. Crank system: The crank mechanism allows the garden umbrella to open and close effortlessly. Note:This product is not 100% waterproof, and we recommend treating it with a waterproof spray for a better waterproof function. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Cover colour: Sand white . Material: Fabric (100% polyester) with a PA coating, powder-coated aluminium . Overall dimensions: 400 x 300 x 268 cm (L x W x H) . Cross base size: 100 x 100 cm (L x W) . Pole size: 7.5 x 5 cm (L x W) . LED solar panel rated voltage: 3.7 V . LED solar panel rated current: 800 mA . Wire length: 164 cm . With air vent . Delivery contains: . 1 x Cantilever umbrella . 1 x LED solar panel . 24 x LED bulb