Marketplace.
image 1 of Patio Retractable Side Awning 200x600 cm Grey
image 1 of Patio Retractable Side Awning 200x600 cm Greyimage 2 of Patio Retractable Side Awning 200x600 cm Greyimage 3 of Patio Retractable Side Awning 200x600 cm Greyimage 4 of Patio Retractable Side Awning 200x600 cm Greyimage 5 of Patio Retractable Side Awning 200x600 cm Grey

Patio Retractable Side Awning 200x600 cm Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£145.99

£145.99/each

Patio Retractable Side Awning 200x600 cm Grey
This simple yet stylish side awning creates a cosy little nook while providing the privacy you need in your terrace, patio or balcony. It can also help protect people from the wind and low-lying sun. The screen is made of UV and tear-resistant polyester. The cassette is installed on a sturdy steel base in the vertical position, and the retractable awning can be easily pulled straight out. The awning also has an automatic roll-back function. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Fabric(100% polyester) with PU coating, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 200 x (0-600) cm (H x W) . Assembly required: Yes

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here