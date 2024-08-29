Marketplace.
image 1 of Retractable Side Awning Blue 120x600 cm
image 1 of Retractable Side Awning Blue 120x600 cmimage 2 of Retractable Side Awning Blue 120x600 cmimage 3 of Retractable Side Awning Blue 120x600 cmimage 4 of Retractable Side Awning Blue 120x600 cmimage 5 of Retractable Side Awning Blue 120x600 cm

Retractable Side Awning Blue 120x600 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£177.99

£177.99/each

Retractable Side Awning Blue 120x600 cm
Our garden side awning, featuring a large screen, presents an effective way to deal with a constant wind and low-lying sun, while providing privacy. The simple yet stylish design makes it an ideal complement for your garden, patio, balcony, etc. The privacy screen has an automatic roll-back function and the width is adjustable to up to 600 cm. The outdoor screen is made of UV-proof, tear-resistant and water-resistant polyester fabric with a PU coating. Delivery also includes mounting accessories and 2 posts. Important information - Colour: Blue . Material: 100% polyester with PU coating + steel frame + aluminum roller . Size: 120 x (0-600) cm (H x W) . Retractable, double-sided screen . Retracts automatically . Including mounting accessories and 2 posts

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here