Sunshade Sail Oxford Fabric Rectangular 2.5x5 m Taupe

Protect yourself from sun and rain anywhere you want with this sunshade. It's the ideal sunshade that can be used in a variety of outdoor spaces like your garden, terrace, playground or balcony. Made from PU coated oxford fabric, the sun sail will protect you from direct sunlight and rain. The fabric is specially treated, so it is mould and UV proof. The sunshade is easy to assemble thanks to the stainless steel fasteners at every corner and the included ropes. Good to know: Install 2 corners of the sails higher than the others to allow the water to run off. Important information - Colour: Taupe . Material: PU coated oxford fabric . Size: 2.5 x 5 m (L x W) . Shape: Rectangular . Water-resistant . UV-protective . Stainless steel fasteners at every corner . 4 x 1.5 m PE rope included . Assembly required: No