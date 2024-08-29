Cantilever Umbrella with LED Lights Bordeaux Red 350 cm

This elegant hanging parasol with LED lights is perfect to create some shade and protect you from the sun's harmful UV rays. Made of UV protective and anti-fade polyester, the parasol cover provides you with optimum protection against the sun and is easy to clean. It features 24 solar-powered LEDs to automatically illuminate your outdoor living space and create a cosy and romantic ambience when the sun goes down. It also comes with a sturdy cross base to add stability. The exclusive design of this parasol allows you to tilt the parasol to block the sun as it heads down towards the horizon. The strong metal pole, along with the 8 durable ribs, makes the parasol very stable and durable. Our garden umbrella can be easily opened and closed thanks to the crank mechanism. Please note that we recommend treating the umbrella fabric with a waterproofing spray if it is subjected to heavy rainfall. Important information - Cover colour: Bordeaux red . Material: Fabric, metal . Overall dimensions: 350 x 290 cm (Diameter x H) . Cross base size: 100 x 100 cm (L x W) . Including 24 LED lights and 1 solar panel . Solar panel power: 0.7 W . With the air vent and crank mechanism . With 8 steel ribs