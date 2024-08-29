Balcony Parasol with Aluminium Pole Green 270x144 cm Half

This elegant balcony parasol is perfect to create some shade and protect you from the sun's harmful UV rays. Made of UV protective and anti-fade polyester, the parasol cover provides you with optimum protection against the sun and is easy to clean. With the pole diameter of 38 mm, it could be mounted on the stand or in the middle of tables with holes. Its half round shape design also adds to the umbrella's unique charm. The strong aluminium pole, along with the 5 sturdy steel ribs, makes the parasol very stable and durable. The garden umbrella can be easily opened and closed thanks to the crank mechanism. The item is easy to assemble. Please note that parasol stand is not included in delivery. we recommend treating the umbrella fabric with a waterproofing spray if it is subjected to heavy rainfall. Important information - Cover colour: Green . Material: Fabric + steel ribs + aluminium pole . Overall dimensions: 270 x 144 x 222 cm (L x W x H) . Pole diameter: 38 mm . With the air vent and crank system . Including 5 steel ribs . Fabric: Polyester: 100%