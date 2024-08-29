Wall-mounted Parasol with LEDs Sea Blue 290cm

This elegant wall-mounted parasol is a perfect choice for creating some shade and protecting you from the sun's harmful UV rays. Durable material: Made of UV-protective and anti-fade polyester, the garden parasol provides you with optimum protection against the sun and is easy to clean. Sturdy frame: The strong powder-coated aluminium pole, along with the 8 durable ribs, makes the garden umbrella very stable and sturdy. Bright LED lights: The integrated 28 LED lights of the umbrella create a cosy and romantic ambience at night. Tiltable design: The exclusive design of this outdoor parasol allows you to tilt it to block the sun as it heads down towards the horizon. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:This product is not 100% waterproof. We recommend treating this product with a waterproof spray for better water resistance. Important information - Colour: Sea blue . Material: Fabric (100% polyester), powder-coated aluminium . Dimensions: 290 x 114 cm (Diameter x H) . Pole diameter: 48 mm . 8 ribs . 28 LED lights . Power: 0.7 W