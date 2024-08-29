Privacy Net Green and White 1x10 m HDPE 195 g/m¬≤

Create some privacy in your garden, on your balcony or patio with this HDPE privacy net. Durable material: High-density polyethylene (HDPE) provides a strong surface durability and is resistant to impacts as well as scratches. It's also UV resistant, which makes it safe from damage and discolouration caused by the sun. Special structure: Thanks to its special HDPE fabric structure, you will be protected from the sun, but can still enjoy a breeze. Easy to use: You can cut and shape the net easily to any desired size as per your needs. Wide application: The privacy screen provides effective protection and is versatile, suitable for various settings, including balconies, terraces, swimming pools, gardens, and courtyards. Good to know:The product is packaged after being folded in half and rolled. Important information - Colour: Green and white . Material: 100% HDPE (high-density polyethylene) . Density: 195 g/m¬≤ . Size: 1 x 10 m (W x L) . Mould-proof and UV-proof, breathable HDPE