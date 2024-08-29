Retractable Side Awning Cream 200x500 cm

Create an instant and private oasis on your balcony, terrace, or patio using this retractable side awning! Water and UV resistant: This garden privacy screen is made from 100% polyester with a polyurethane (PU) coating, providing good breathability and excellent protection against wind, sun, water, and UV light. Convenient design: Thanks to its retractable design, the garden screen automatically rolls back when you remove the handle from the post. Easy installation: The two posts can be easily fixed to the wall and ground for added stability and safety using the included mounting accessories. Wide applications: This versatile side awning can be used in a variety of settings, both outdoors like backyard, terrace, garden, porch, balcony and indoors such as office, clinic, studio, dressing room, to create extra wall space as required. Important information - Colour: Cream . Fabric material: 100% polyester with a PU coating . Frame material: Steel and aluminium . Size: 200 x 500 cm (H x W) . Assembly required: Yes . Mounting accessories included